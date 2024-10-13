Baba Siddique Shot Dead: All Roads Closed; Security Beefed Up Outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (Watch Video)

Security has been significantly increased outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where NCP leader Baba Siddiqui succumbed to bullet injuries on Saturday. In response to the incident, police have closed off roads leading to the hospital to maintain order and prevent any disturbances. Authorities are on high alert as investigations into Siddiqui's murder continue, with the possibility of further developments in the case. According to the police, the attackers fired two to three rounds at him.

Baba Siddique had recently joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, after resigning from the Congress party earlier this year.

VIDEO | Security tightened outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where NCP leader Baba Siddique succumbed to bullet injuries on Saturday.#BabaSiddique



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/nEVTcADmxT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2024

Also Read: Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Sanjay Dutt and Other Bollywood Celebs Rush To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (Watch Video)

Baba Siddique was a three-time MLA from the Bandra West assembly constituency, but lost the 2014 Maharashtra assembly polls to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashish Shelar.He also served as a Municipal Corporator for two consecutive terms from 1992 to 1997.During the Congress-NCP government in early 2000, Baba Siddique held positions such as minister of state for food & civil supplies, labour, food and drug administration (FDA) and consumer protection. A large crowd has gathered outside the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West. The police have closed down the roads leading to the hospital.

Baba Siddique was attacked while he was bursting crackers outside his son Zeeshan's office on Vijaya Dashami. Three assailants with their faces covered by handkerchiefs, emerged out of a vehicle and opened fire at him. The NCP leader received bullet injuries in his stomach and chest.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that two people have been arrested by the police in connection with the shooting. “This is an extremely unfortunate incident and I spoke to the doctors and police. Two people have been arrested, the accused are from UP and Haryana. The third accused is absconding,” Shinde says."We have given instructions to Mumbai Police that strict action should be taken against those who take law and order into their hands...I am sure that Mumbai police will soon arrest the third accused...Strict action will be taken against the accused. Several Opposition leaders expressed concern over Siddique's killing, alleging of a complete collapse in the law and order in Maharashtra.