Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Orders Fast-Tracked Probe into NCP Leader’s Killing (Watch Video)

Former Maharashtra Minister and National Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) faction leader Baba Siddique was murdered in Mumbai on Saturday. Siddique succumbed to bullet injuries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital during treatment after being shot in his chest and stomach. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (October 12) expressed anguish over the NCP leader's death. He assured that prompt action is being taken by the police in the case and the matter will be heard in the fast-track court.

"There was a deadly attack on Baba Siddique in which he died. The Police Commissioner informed me that the accused involved in the shooting are from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The police will take strict action, and the Crime Branch is investigating the matter. One accused is from Haryana, another from Uttar Pradesh. Third one is absconding. Quick action will be taken in the case and the case will be heard in the fast-track court," the Chief Minister said. Maharashtra Home Minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and senior police officials reached Lilavati Hospital where Siddique was rushed to the hospital soon after being shot at. The NCP leader was declared dead during treatment. Mumbai Police sources, meanwhile, said it has formed five teams to probe the case and will also be looking into the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Siddique succumbed to his injuries. Three unidentified assailants fired at and injured him in Bandra East in the evening. The incident took place outside his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. According to police sources, two to three rounds were fired at Baba Siddique from a 9.9 mm pistol. They said the shooting is most likely a “contract killing”. The sources further said leader had previously received a death threat only 15 days ago and was placed under ‘Y’ category security. The former state minister suffered grievous injuries, a police official said.Siddique, a three time-former MLA, had recently joined the NCP from the Congress.



