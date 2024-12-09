Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Bishnoi Gang’s Mastermind, Sleeper Cells, and International Calls Under Investigation

A sensational revelation has emerged in the investigation into the murder of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. The Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered that the main mastermind, Anmol Bishnoi, used phone numbers from Turkey, the USA, and Portugal to communicate with shooters and other conspirators involved in the plot.

According to Crime Branch sources, Anmol employed Simbox exchanges to facilitate these communications. He used these numbers whenever necessary, often communicating via the Signal app, which is notoriously difficult to trace. Sources further revealed that Anmol relied on "Dabba Calling" through his own Simbox exchange, which the Bishnoi gang had set up themselves.

Investigations indicate that Anmol first dialed his Simbox exchange, where an accomplice would connect him to the shooters, including Shiv Kumar Gautam, Sujit Singh, Zeeshan Akhtar, and Shubham Lonkar. Evidence of these connections has also been retrieved from shooter Gautam's mobile phone, further confirming Anmol's use of foreign numbers.

The analysis of these foreign numbers led the Crime Branch to conclude that Anmol was operating from the USA. Following this discovery, the agency alerted Interpol, leading to Anmol's detention in the USA last month.

The investigation has also revealed another critical detail. Crime Branch sources disclosed that the shooters initially failed to locate Baba Siddiqui's residence and office during their reconnaissance. When this issue was reported to the Bishnoi gang, the gang activated its sleeper cells in Mumbai to assist.

The sleeper cell members reportedly photographed Baba's house and office and shared the details with the shooters, enabling them to begin their surveillance. However, the identity of those who helped the shooters as sleeper cell operatives remains unknown, and the Crime Branch is actively probing this angle.

The case has seen significant progress, but several questions remain unanswered. The Mumbai Crime Branch is intensifying its efforts to unearth all links and ensure justice in this high-profile murder case.