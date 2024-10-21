Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody of Four Accused Till October 25

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 21, 2024): The Esplanade court in Mumbai has extended the police custody of four accused in the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui until October 25. The accused—Gurmail Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, Pravin Lonkar, and Harish Kumar—were brought before the court today after their initial custody period expired.

Police custody of four accused in Baba Siddique murder case extended till Oct 25 by Mumbai court — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2024

This is a developing story...