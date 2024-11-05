Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers Fifth Weapon, Another Pistol Found at Rupesh Mohol's Pune Residence

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday, November 5, said that they recovered another gun from the residence of Rupesh Mohol in Pune in the Baba Siddique murder case, taking this total of five weapons recovered in the case till today. Police said the Crime Branch is still looking for one weapon and three live cartridges related to the case.

Baba Siddique, a former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was fatally shot on October 12 outside his son’s office in Bandra East. Following the incident, the police have arrested a total of ten suspects linked to the murder, including those who allegedly provided firearms to the shooters.

The investigation has revealed connections to organized crime, specifically involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Mumbai Crime Branch officials are yet to get any clue on the three main accused—the alleged shooter Shivkumar Gautam and alleged conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar.

A police officer said that the murder conspiracy was hatched by masterminds Lonkar and Akhtar who met in Pune for the purpose. It has also been revealed that one of the accused, Sujit Kumar Singh, met absconding mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar in Ludhiana. After fleeing from Mumbai on September 12, Sujit Singh met Zeeshan on the orders of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Canada-based brother Anmol.