Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Key Leads in NCP Leader's Killing

In a major breakthrough in the investigation of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui’s murder, the Mumbai Crime Branch has found that accused Sujit Kumar Singh met with mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar in Ludhiana. According to the Crime Branch, after fleeing Mumbai on September 12, Sujit Singh met Zeeshan Akhtar on Anmol Bishnoi's instructions. During this meeting, Sujit reportedly gave some money to Zeeshan and facilitated his contact with accused Nitin Sapre. Sujit stayed back in Ludhiana, while Zeeshan moved on to Kaithal. The two then kept in contact through the Jengi app. During this meeting, Sujit also relayed a message from Anmol Bishnoi to Zeeshan, although the contents of the message are still under investigation.

The Crime Branch's probe also reveals that Sujit was in regular touch with fugitive accused Shubham Lonkar.

Further findings show that between June 24 and July, meetings took place in Pune between mastermind Shubham Lonkar and accused Rupesh Mohol, with Zeeshan Akhtar joining online. During these meetings, the responsibility for Baba’s assassination was assigned to Rupesh Mohol and two associates. After this meeting, Mohol and his associates met Nitin Sapre’s gang, who provided them with weapons and had initially been contracted for the murder. Together, they conducted reconnaissance of Baba’s residence and office.

The Crime Branch is also searching for the individual who financed Sujit Kumar Singh. Sujit is believed to have paid the suspects involved in Baba Siddiqui's murder. Investigators are now tracing the money trail to identify how the funds reached Sujit and through whom. Sujit, who has known ties to Anmol Bishnoi, is suspected of being a key player in orchestrating the conspiracy on Bishnoi's instructions.

SevenCrimeBranchTeamsonHuntforAccusedAcrossStates

Five teams from the Crime Branch are currently deployed across Haryana and Rajasthan, actively pursuing leads to apprehend the accused. It has been revealed that the weapons used in the murder were sourced from Rajasthan, while the mastermind Zeeshan is suspected to be hiding in Haryana.

AnotherWeaponSeizedfromPune

In a related development, the Mumbai Crime Branch has seized another pistol from Rupesh Mohol’s residence in Pune, marking the fifth weapon confiscated in the case. Authorities continue to search for one more weapon and three live cartridges. Investigators believe approximately six firearms were brought to Mumbai for the murder.

AccusedRemandedtoPoliceCustody

On Monday, five accused in the Baba Siddiqui murder case were presented before the Esplanade Court, which has sent them to one-day police custody. Those produced include Amit Kumar, Sujit Singh, Rupesh Mohol, Karan Salve, and Shivam Kohad. They are scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.