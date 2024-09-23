Badlapur Sexual Assault Accused Akshay Shinde Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur school assault case, was killed in a police encounter on Monday evening. The incident occurred while he was being transported for a transit remand. According to reports, Shinde snatched a gun from a police officer and opened fire while being taken in a police van. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, Shinde was shot dead. His body has been taken to Kalwa Hospital, while the injured police officer has been admitted to Jupiter Hospital in critical condition.

Initially, it was reported that Shinde had attempted to shoot himself after snatching the gun. However, sources later confirmed that he fired at the police, prompting them to return fire in self-defense, resulting in his death. The injured police officer was taken to Jupiter Hospital for treatment and is in serious condition.

Shinde had recently confessed to sexually assaulting two young girls at a school in Badlapur. His confession was recorded on camera during an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and presented in court. The SIT had filed two separate charge sheets in court, detailing the assaults on both students. The confessions were also recorded in the presence of doctors and police officers.

This incident has raised questions about the circumstances of Shinde’s death and the safety protocols during his transport. Further investigations are ongoing.