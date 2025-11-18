Bandra Fort Party Controversy: Ashish Shelar Says CM Fadnavis Orders Inquiry; Claims Event Had Local Authority Consent

The Bandra Fort liquor party controversy gained further attention after Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar issued a detailed response to the viral video circulating online. The incident, which had already sparked sharp criticism from Sena UBT and Congress, has now led both Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shelar to order official inquiries. Shelar confirmed that the Chief Minister directed a probe, while he initiated a separate departmental investigation. He added that the complaint filed by locals was being taken seriously, prompting authorities to examine the permissions granted for the event at the historic 400-year-old fort.

Shelar explained that the programme held at Bandra Fort had been organised “with the consent of some local authorities and participants,” indicating that certain permissions were formally approved. He clarified that during his visit to the event, he did not witness any activity resembling what appeared in the viral video. However, he assured that officials would thoroughly review all footage, verify timelines, and investigate the role of those who authorised the gathering. His remarks have shifted focus toward procedural accountability and the need to confirm whether any violations occurred at the heritage site.

On November 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was questioned by reporters about the viral Bandra Fort video. He stated that he had not yet seen the footage but assured that if any official permission had been granted for such an event, strict action would follow. As cited in the Loksatta report, he remarked, "If permission was given for such a party, then action will be taken." His remarks indicated that the state government would thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the event and review the role of the authorities involved in allowing it at a protected heritage site.

Opposition leaders had questioned the government’s oversight, expressing concerns about the misuse of a protected monument. Sena UBT and Congress representatives argued that the video and subsequent statements highlight gaps in monitoring cultural locations across Mumbai. They reiterated demands for strict action against those responsible for permitting a liquor party at a historic fort. As inquiries proceed, the episode has turned into a broader conversation on heritage protection, administrative transparency, and ensuring responsible use of public spaces designated as culturally significant landmarks.

The video was shared by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Akhil Chitre, who questioned the Maharashtra Excise Department and the BMC for purportedly permitting such an event at a heritage location. He mentioned that the gathering occurred around midnight on November 16 and that residents from the area recorded the footage. While criticising the administration in an X post, he wrote, "What is going on at the forts in Maharashtra? How is the Maharashtra government's State Excise Department and @mybmc @mybmcWardHW granting permission for a liquor party at Bandra Fort, a heritage structure that bears witness to the history of empires like the Portuguese, who built it, and later the British and Marathas? And who are the organizers of this liquor party at the fort but the 'Maharashtra Tourism' department? What exactly is going on? Where are the local MLAs and Maharashtra's so-called 'Cultural Minister' Ashish Shelar? It starts with the neglected forts in the capital Mumbai, and if it doesn't stop, then this nuisance of liquor parties will be carried out at other forts in Maharashtra... This is the hypocritical Hindutva and deceptive culture of @BJP4Maharashtra. BJP and its subservient parties! #Daruparty #BandraFort (The video was recorded by local residents, late on Sunday night, at midnight on November 16.)"

Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also expressed sharp criticism, raising concerns over how approval was given for a liquor event at a safeguarded heritage structure. He joined Akhil Chitre in demanding clarity and responsibility from the authorities involved. Both leaders pressed for firm action against those who authorised the event at the historic Bandra Fort and called for accountability to ensure such incidents do not recur at culturally significant sites.