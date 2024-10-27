Bandra Railway Station Stampede: Two Injured Passengers In Critical Condition

A stampede occurred this morning at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, resulting in several passengers sustaining injuries. The incident happened on Platform 1 just before the scheduled departure of the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), due rush on platform number 1 of Bandra Terminus, nine people have been injured in a stampede. The injured passengers have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The injured people have been admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Mumbai, where they are undergoing treatment.According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of the 9 people injured in the stampede, the condition of two is critical. The video of the incident, where hundreds of desperate passengers can be seen rushing to catch the train, went viral on social media as the tragic incident unfolded.

Visuals also showed blood on the floor and injured being taken on stretchers by Railway Police personnel and other passengers.