Bangladeshi Transgender ‘Guru Maa’ Arrested in Mumbai for Living on Fake Documents; Suspected of Bringing Over 200 People to India Illegally

The Mumbai Police have arrested a Bangladeshi transgender woman who had been living in India for nearly 30 years using fake identity documents. The accused, identified as Babu Ayan Sheikh alias ‘Jyoti’ alias ‘Guru Maa’, was taken into custody by the Shivaji Nagar Police.

During the investigation, police discovered that ‘Guru Maa’ was not only residing in India illegally but was also allegedly involved in facilitating the illegal entry of hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals into the country. Preliminary findings suggest that she may have helped over 200 Bangladeshi citizens cross into India unlawfully a number that could rise as the probe continues.

According to police sources, Jyoti had built a following of over 300 devotees spread across different parts of Mumbai. She had obtained fake birth certificates, Aadhaar, and PAN cards to pass herself off as an Indian citizen. The fraud came to light when police verified her documents and found all of them to be forged.

Investigators revealed that the racket operated through the Murshidabad border in West Bengal, where illegal entrants were brought into India. They were reportedly kept in Kolkata for four to five days, during which fake school leaving certificates and birth documents were prepared. Afterward, they were transported to Mumbai and housed in the Shivaji Nagar area.

Each room reportedly accommodated three to four individuals, who were required to pay ‘Guru Maa’ ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per month as rent. This payment continued as long as they stayed in Mumbai.

Further investigation revealed that Jyoti was also involved in encroaching on MHADA flats and slum properties, allegedly taking possession of over 200 houses and renting them out for substantial profits. Sources claim she earned lakhs of rupees every month from these illegal rentals.

It has also been alleged that she forced some individuals into sex work or made them undergo gender transition before sending them to work along various highway stretches.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to illegal residence, human trafficking, and forgery. Investigative agencies are now working to identify others involved in the network.