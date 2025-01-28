BMC and NMMC Refute Rumours of Contaminated Water Supply; Urges Citizens to Ignore Social Media Noise

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have issued clarifications in response to rumors about contaminated water being supplied due to malfunctioning at water treatment plants.

BMC has reassured Mumbaikars that they continue to receive pure, disinfected, and clean water. The civic body urged citizens to disregard misleading messages circulating on social media. BMC clarified that claims regarding unfiltered water being supplied due to malfunctioning filters at its water purification centers are baseless.

In its statement, BMC emphasized its commitment to providing clean water every day and appealed to citizens to refrain from believing such unfounded claims. According to BMC, Mumbai receives 4,000 million liters of water daily, all purified in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) standards and IS 10500-2012 norms. The purification process takes place at major centers, including Panjarapur (1,365 million liters per day), Bhandup Complex (2,810 million liters per day), Vihar (100 million liters per day), and Tulsi (18 million liters per day). Advanced techniques, such as the use of Poly Aluminum Chloride (PAC), rapid sand filtration, and chlorine disinfection, are employed to ensure the water is safe and clean before distribution.

BMC reiterated its dedication to delivering pure water and urged Mumbaikars to remain cautious of misleading social media messages.

Similarly, NMMC has also issued a clarification in response to rumors regarding malfunctions at its water purification center. The civic body confirmed that the Bhokarpada Water Purification Center is fully operational, with all filter beds functioning properly. NMMC reassured residents that thoroughly purified water continues to be supplied and urged them not to believe these unfounded claims. This clarification was provided by a senior official from NMMC’s Engineering Department.

Both BMC and NMMC have reinforced their commitment to ensuring the daily supply of safe, clean water and urged citizens to ignore false rumors.