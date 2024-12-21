BMC Elections 2025: Shiv Sena (UBT) Might Go Solo for Local Body Polls, Says Sanjay Raut



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted on Saturday that his party may contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections solo while remaining part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Speaking to reporters, Raut mentioned that party workers were urging the organization to go solo in the local body elections, as there were more aspirants compared to the Lok Sabha or state assembly polls.

"Talks are on between Uddhav Thackeray and other party leaders (about whether to go solo) for the BMC polls. Workers want the party to contest the polls solo," he said.

Raut claimed that if Shiv Sena (UBT) fails to win the BMC elections, along with 14 other major civic body polls in the state, Mumbai could be lost to the state. He referred to speculations in some circles suggesting that the country’s commercial capital might be declared a Union Territory (UT) and come under the Centre's control.

"I am not saying that we will contest the civic polls independently. It's the feeling among our party activists. We are discussing it with them. Whether we fight the civic elections jointly or solo, it does not imply the MVA has broken up," Raut declared.

