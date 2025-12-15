BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Likely To Announce Poll Dates Today at 4 PM

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, December 15 likely to announce dates for civic body elections at 4 pm, which is likely to be held next year. Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will announce the schedule for BMC polls 2026 at 4 pm, said an invitation for a press conference.

The press conference for the schedule announcement for the local body polls will take place at Sahyadri Guest House, Malabar Hill in Mumbai. The focus is now shifted to the crucial battle between two big political groups, Mahayuti and the other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Today 4 pm State Election Commission (SEC) likely to announce civic polls for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/nc3SwRK06x — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) December 15, 2025

Last time the BBM Election was held in 2017 on February 2,1, which was the battle between the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena then maintained its winning spirit and position as the single largest party by winning 84 seats. While the BJP had won 82 seats, which was a gain of 50 seats from the previous polls. The Congress collected 31.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the model code of conduct (MCC) will come into effect within the next 24 hours if the dates announced today. The Supreme Court has directed that the local body polls should be held by January 31, 2026. The apex court has taken a strict stand in this regard. Therefore, this year's election process will be completed in just 30 days.