BMC likely to take action against illegal construction of Rana couple's house in Khar

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana's problems have increased. This is because the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has rejected the Rana couple's reply to the show cause notice regarding illegal construction of a house in Khar. BMC ordered the couple to remove the unauthorized construction in the next seven to 15 days, otherwise, we will have to take action in this regard.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana have a house in Khar, Mumbai. Following the receipt of complaints that the building rules have been violated by constructing more than the approved plan in many of the flats in the building, Mumbai Municipal Corporation sent notices to several flat owners under section 488 for investigation and after that a team of Mumbai Municipal Corporation investigated the matter.

The Rana couple was issued a show cause notice after an investigation by BMC officials. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana also replied to this notice. However, the municipality says that this answer is unsatisfactory. Therefore, in the next few days, the Rana couple's house in Khar is likely to be hit by a municipality's hammer.