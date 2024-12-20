BMC Processes 16,000 Metric Tons of Construction Debris at Dahisar Recycling Plant

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken major steps in addressing the issue of construction and demolition (C&D) waste management in the city. At its state-of-the-art C&D Waste Recycling Project in Dahisar, the civic body has scientifically processed 16,000 metric tons of debris as of December 18, 2024.

Launched on November 4, 2024, the project aims to reuse debris generated from construction, demolition, and renovation activities in Mumbai. The facility, located on a 5-acre plot in Koknipada, Dahisar, has a daily processing capacity of 600 tons, focusing on debris from Bandra to Dahisar in the western suburbs.

The processed debris is converted into sand-like materials used for creating paver blocks, dividers, footpath stones, and benches, contributing to sustainable urban infrastructure development.

Citizen-Friendly 'Debris on Call' Service

To facilitate proper disposal of debris, the BMC introduced the 'Debris on Call' service, allowing citizens to request waste collection by calling the toll-free helpline 1800-210-9976. The helpline, operational from 8 am to 8 pm, has received 220 calls to date, resulting in the collection of 54 metric tons of debris.

Eco-Friendly Initiative in Compliance with Rules

The initiative aligns with the 2016 Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. These regulations mandate scientific waste processing, proper storage, and eco-friendly disposal to curb illegal dumping and environmental hazards.

The BMC has partnered with M/s AG Enviro Infra Private Limited, entrusting the contractor with debris collection, transportation, and processing for 20 years. This arrangement ensures no financial burden on the civic body for infrastructure and operational costs.

Civic Appeal and Vision

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Mr. Kiran Dighavkar highlighted the project’s benefits and urged citizens to adopt the service. "After receiving a request, site inspections are conducted, and charges are communicated via a mobile app. Once payment is made, collection is completed within 48 hours," he stated.