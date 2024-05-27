Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Police Receive Threat to Blow Up Taj Hotel and CSMT Airport

On Monday afternoon, the Mumbai Police control room received a threatening call claiming that bombs had been placed at the Taj Hotel and Mumbai Airport. The caller abruptly hung up after delivering the threat.

Acting swiftly, the police relayed the information to senior officials and conducted extensive searches at both locations.

Thankfully, no suspicious items were found. Efforts are now underway to trace the caller. According to a police officer, the call originated from Uttar Pradesh, but the suspect has since switched off his mobile phone. Investigation is currently underway

