Bombay HC Express 'Shame' and 'Concern' Over Crowded Conditions Of Mumbai's local trains

Mumbai local crowd is increasing day by day. In past few months on central railway more than 3 people died falling from running train due to overcrowding. Yatin Yadav filed PIL regarding the increasing number of commuters death by falling from the train and other railway accidents on tracks.

The Bombay High Court has expressed deep concern and dismay over the overcrowded conditions in Mumbai's local trains, calling it a "very, very serious" issue. This came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed regarding commuter deaths due to overcrowding and accidents on the tracks.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, part of the division bench, directed the general managers of Western and Central Railways to personally examine the matter and submit detailed affidavits outlining measures in place to prevent such mishaps. The court emphasized accountability, stating that top railway officials would be held responsible for addressing the "pathetic" situation in Mumbai.

The PIL highlighted alarming statistics: in 2023 alone, 2,590 commuters lost their lives on the tracks, averaging seven deaths per day. Another 2,441 individuals were injured during the same period, with a significant number of fatalities occurring on both the Central and Western Railway routes. While measures like installing barricades between tracks and building additional footover-bridges have been implemented, the court questioned their effectiveness in reducing fatalities. The Western Railway cited operating trains at maximum frequency during peak hours but faced scrutiny on whether these efforts had yielded tangible results.

The high court stressed the urgent need for a change in approach and mindset within the railways, rejecting any complacency due to Mumbai's population density. The bench underscored that mere high commuter volumes should not be an excuse, urging a proactive stance to ensure commuter safety. The next hearing on the PIL is scheduled for eight weeks later, signaling the court's commitment to overseeing progress on this critical issue affecting Mumbai's commuters.