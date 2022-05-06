Bombay HC slams BMC over Powai Lake Project

Bombay High Court has slammed Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray's ambitious project. Bombay High Court rejected the plan of cycle and jogging track in Powai Lake area. The court ruled that the construction was illegal and in violation of environmental laws.

What is the decision of Bombay High Court?

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the planned construction of a cycle track in Powai Lake area violates environmental laws and is illegal. The High Court has also directed the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to immediately demolish the construction site and restore the site.

The court also rejected a request for a temporary stay of the decision

Not only that, the High Court has also rejected the Municipal Corporation's request for a temporary stay so that the verdict can be challenged in the Supreme Court. This decision of the court has come as a shock to Aditya Thackeray and Mumbai Municipal Corporation.