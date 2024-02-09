Bridges in Bloom: Twenty Mumbai Flyovers to be Decorated by Bougainvillea Pots

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is trying to make the journey of motorists as well as tourists coming to Mumbai more comfortable. The BMC's Parks Department has taken the lead in this effort. As many as 2,000 flower pots will be placed in dividers on 20 flyovers in Mumbai. Bougainvilleas will soon bloom in these pots.

From February 2 to 4, a horticulture exhibition was held at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla. As many as 10,000 flower pots were also kept in this exhibition. Lakhs of Mumbaikars visited the exhibition. Now, the parks department has selected 20 flyovers in Mumbai and taken up the initiative to keep 2,000 bundles of Bougainvillea flowers there. The parks department has selected these 20 flyovers after surveying to make the journey of the passengers of Mumbai comfortable and picturesque. Special precautions will be taken while making this selection as well as after planting Bougainvillea flowering plants in these dividers to ensure that traffic is not obstructed.

... Hence the choice of Bougainvillea

A motorist may find the journey on flyovers rough on occasion. Also, the sun shines more on the flyover. Therefore, the parks department has decided to decorate the dividers on these bridges with leaves and flowers. The Bougainvillea grows in less water and stays intact for longer. Therefore, the parks department has opted for the Bougainvillea option.

The Bougainvillea will bloom here:

Western Expressway in K East Division, Connecting Road (Link Road) in R North Division, Milan Flyover in H West Division, Lalbaug Flyover in E Division, Western Expressway in P North Division, Western Expressway in P South Division, National Park Flyover in R Central Division, Magathane Flyover, Sudhir Phadke Flyover, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Flyover in L Division, Nandlal D. Mehta Flyover (Matunga Flyover), Nana Jagannath Shankarshet Flyover (Dadar Flyover), East Freeway in M East Division, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Flyover in M East Division, Flyover on Shiv-Panvel Highway in M East Division, Flyover on Eastern Expressway in T Division, Shiv-Bandra Link Road in G North Division, Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg in North Division, Flyover on East Expressway in N Division, and Flyover on East Expressway in M West Division.

