Chembur ATM Robbery: Gang of Three Steals ₹3 Lakh Cash from Private Bank Kiosk

A daring theft has come to light in Mumbai’s Chembur area, where a gang of three unidentified men broke into a private bank's ATM kiosk and made away with ₹3 lakh in cash. The incident occurred at an ATM centre located in the Nehru Nagar locality. Nehru Nagar Police have registered a case against the trio and launched an investigation based on CCTV footage from the ATM premises.

According to the police, the incident took place on the morning of Friday, 6th June. The ATM belongs to a private bank where Santosh Shelke, a resident of Vishnunagar in Dombivli, serves as the chief manager. The branch and ATM centre are situated in the Nehrunagar area of Kurla.

On the previous day, Thursday, 5th June, around 2:30 PM, bank staff had replenished the ATM with ₹3 lakh. After the deposit, the machine held a total of ₹8,07,500. However, around 6:15 AM the following day, three young men were seen entering the kiosk. They reportedly tampered with the ATM machine, managed to open the lower cabinet, and stole the ₹3 lakh cash, along with a cash cassette worth approximately ₹15,000.

The incident came to light after the security guard on duty noticed something suspicious and informed Santosh Shelke and other bank staff. Upon reaching the spot, the officials reviewed the CCTV footage, which clearly showed the trio accessing the machine’s inner compartment, removing the cash and cassette, and fleeing the scene.

Following the discovery, Shelke lodged a formal complaint with the Nehrunagar Police on behalf of the bank, submitting the CCTV footage as evidence. Police have registered a case and are currently working on identifying the suspects captured in the footage.

Investigations are underway.