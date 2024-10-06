Chembur Fire Incident: Five Family Members Including a 7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Mumbai's Siddharth Colony Chawl Blaze (Watch Video)

Five people have tragically lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a two-storey house in the Siddharth Nagar area of suburban Chembur on Sunday morning. The incident occurred in a chali, where many one-plus-one structure houses are located.

The fire reportedly started suddenly, with initial investigations suggesting it was caused by a shock circuit in the meter box of the house. Unfortunately, the family members were asleep and did not notice the fire in time. As a result, five members of the Gupta family died while they were sleeping, including a 7-year-old girl.

Chembur, Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out at electrical wiring and installations in the shop on the ground floor, as well as in the household articles on the upper floor. 5 members of a family died in the fire blaze pic.twitter.com/Aldo03UgEq — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2024

All victims were removed from the house by the fire brigade and taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival. The deceased have been identified as Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Prem Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), and Narendra Gupta (10).