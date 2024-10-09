Chembur Fire Tragedy: Gold Jewelry and Cash Disappear After Siddharth Colony Blaze , Survivor Files Report

Seven family members lost their lives in a fire in Siddharth Colony, Chembur. The only survivor, Bap-Lek, discovered that between 10 and 12 tolas of gold jewelry, along with about four and a half lakh rupees in cash, were missing from their home, leading him to file a police report. On Monday, Vanita, the daughter of Chediram Gupta and a survivor of the fire, filed a complaint at the Chembur police station. She believes that the missing gold ornaments and cash were taken from a cupboard in their burned house.

The bodies of the seven Gupta family members were cremated on Sunday night, and the next day, a heavy silence fell over Siddharth Colony. To identify the deceased, Aadhaar cards were necessary. When Vanita returned home on Sunday evening, she noticed that the vault door in the upstairs cupboard was open, with all jewelry and cash gone.

In her complaint, she mentioned that fire brigade personnel, municipal workers, and some local youths were present during the incident, which prompted the Chembur police to start an investigation.