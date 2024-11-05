Chhath Puja 2024: Celebrations Boost Mumbai's Economy; Trade Expected to Exceed Rs 400 Crore

While Chhath Puja is primarily celebrated in the North Indian state of Bihar, Jharkhand and certain regions of Uttar Pradesh, its growing popularity has created business opportunities in Mumbai as well. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) and the All India Edible Oil Traders Federation (AIEOTF) have reported that trade during the Chhath Puja festival in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MRR) is expected to exceed Rs 400 crore.

Shankar Thakkar, National Minister of CAT and National President of AIEOTF announced that the four-day Chhath Puja festival begins today, November 5, with the Nahay-Khay ritual and will continue until November 8. "People from Purvanchal residing in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other states are fully prepared to celebrate Chhath Puja with great enthusiasm and joy. An estimated 150 million people across the country, including women, men, youth, and children, will participate in the festivities," he said.

Thakkar emphasized that trade in the Mumbai metropolitan region during Chhath Puja is projected to surpass Rs 400 crore.

CAT, which is tracking sales figures for every festival this year, has released its sales data for Chhath Puja today, indicating an expected trade of over Rs12,000 crore across the country during this festival, which is regarded as one of the largest in India's folk culture.

“A significant number of Purvanchalis reside in various parts of Greater Mumbai, and for many years, the festival has been celebrated with great enthusiasm here. Chhath Puja is performed with complete rituals at hundreds of locations. Markets in Mumbai—such as Kalba Devi, Parel, Dadar, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Bandra, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Thane, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai—are bustling with shoppers buying items for Chhath Puja,” Thakkar noted.

According to CAT, materials used during Chhath Puja, including bamboo baskets, banana leaves, sugarcane, sweets, flowers, fruits, and vegetables—especially coconut, apples, bananas, and green vegetables—are in high demand. There has been a marked increase in the purchase of traditional attire for women, such as sarees, lehengas, and salwar-kurtas, as well as kurtas, pajamas, and dhotis for men. This trend has benefited local traders and bolstered small-scale and cottage industries, contributing significantly to the sale of homemade items.