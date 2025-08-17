Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2025 Live Streaming: Watch First Look of Mumbai's Iconic Ganpati Idol Ahead of Ganeshotsav

The much-awaited Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Ganesh idol began its journey from the Parel workshop to the Chintamani Mandap in Mumbai on Sunday, August 17, with a grand arrival ceremony welcoming Chinchpokli Cha Raja. Devotees gathered in large numbers to catch the first glimpse of the Ganesha idol and participate in the Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2025 (arrival of the Ganpati idol) ahead of the Ganeshotsav festival.

Every year, lakhs of devotees flock to the Chinchpokli area in Parel to witness the Aagman Sohala of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, the grand arrival of the iconic Ganesh idol. According to the mandal, this year’s theme is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with the idol seated on a throne reflecting the royal Maratha grandeur.

The unique Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani idol is around 21 to 22 feet tall, according to the Mandal. The Aagman Sohala has set the stage for the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations, which will be observed on August 27, 2025. The grand murti (idol) was brought out with traditional dhol-tasha, DJs, and other music instruments.

However, it is not possible for everyone to have darshan or participate in the Aagman Sohala 2025 due to traffic restrictions imposed by the Mumbai Traffic Police, mostly in the Lalbaug and Parel areas. To make it accessible for all, the ceremony is being livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of Chintamani.

Watch the Live Streaming of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2025

The date of the Aagman Sohala was earlier announced by the Chinchpokli Public Festival Board. Considering the increasing crowd, the mandal has also launched a special festival app this year, which includes live arrival tracking of the procession so devotees can check the real-time location of Chintamani’s journey.

Chintamani Mandal route out the arrival procession and shared their map on social media. The procession will begin from Chintamani Kalagandh Arts to Parel mandap and proceed along (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar) BA Marg. Extensive arrangements have been made, including ambulances, police deployment, and live broadcast facilities. To manage the large gathering, 11 towers have been set up, along with 5 medical camps, each staffed with two doctors and four nurses. Additionally, 7–8 ambulances have been stationed, and 600 workers of the Chintamani Mandal will assist in crowd control.

Darshan will be open to devotees from August 17, 2025, between 6 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm.