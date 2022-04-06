CNG Price Hike: CNG becomes costlier by Rs 7 in Mumbai

In Mumbai, CNG and PNG prices have skyrocketed. CNG and PNG prices have gone up in Mumbai since midnight. The city has hiked CNG prices by Rs 7 and piped cooking gas by Rs 5 since this morning. Mahanagar Gas Limited has made a big increase in rates. According to the new rates, CNG in Mumbai is priced at Rs 67 per kg and piped cooking gas at Rs 41 per kg. The state government had reduced VAT. This reduces the price of CNG. But now with the increase in rates by Mahanagar Gas Limited, some of the relief that ordinary Mumbaikars have got is gone.

"As a customer-centric company, we have tried to keep prices stable for more than 8 lakh CNG and over 18 lakh domestic piped gas consumers.

The state government had reduced VAT on CNG by 13.5 per cent. The notification was issued after Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced reduction of VAT while presenting the state budget. The new rates, which were changed from 1 April, were applicable. As a result, CNG became cheaper by Rs 6 per kg and piped cooking gas by Rs 3.5 per kg in Maharashtra.

The relief of reducing VAT lasted for five days

But ordinary Mumbaikars did not get the benefit of reduction of VAT for a long time. Until five days after the relief, CNG price has gone up by Rs 7 per kg and piped cooking gas by Rs 5 per kg.