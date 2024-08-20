Cockroach Found in Meal on Train: Passenger Find Live Insect in Dal Served in Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat train has recently made headlines for an unpleasant reason. On August 19, a passenger traveling from Shirdi to Mumbai found a live cockroach in the dal served during their journey. The incident, documented through photos and videos by other travelers, raised concerns about the cleanliness standards aboard the train. The affected passenger lodged a formal complaint about the cockroach in the dal, sour curd, and the general quality of the meal.

Extra added service in Indian Railway



A passenger travelling Shirdi to Mumbai in VIP train Vande Bharat server Daal with a living cockroach. The passenger said that it was not limited to only Daal but with other eatables also. pic.twitter.com/1zxGytbOtT — Gaurav Srivastav (@gauravnewsman) August 20, 2024

IRCTC managers Narendra Mishra and Alok Singh acknowledged the complaint and confirmed the issue. The incident has generated a range of reactions on social media, with some expressing disappointment over the perceived lapse in hygiene on what is touted as India's premier train service, while others sarcastically referred to the cockroach as a "protein" source. This is not the first such incident involving the Vande Bharat train. In February, Dr. Shubhendu Keshari discovered a dead cockroach in his food while traveling from Kamlapati to Jabalpur Junction. Additionally, last July, the railways fined a food vendor Rs 25,000 after a passenger on the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express found a cockroach in their meal.

