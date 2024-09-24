Coldplay In Mumbai: BookMyShow Files Police Complaint Against illegal Ticket Sales

BookMyShow has lodged a police complaint to combat the unauthorized sale of tickets ahead of Coldplay's highly anticipated Music of the Spheres concert in January. Due to uncontrollable traffic on BookMyShow, many fans could not purchase the tickets. This resulted in some sites like Viagogo and Gigsberg reselling the Coldplay concert tickets in drastically higher amounts. The app released a statement that not only condemned ticket scalping but also revealed that they had filed a police complaint against such sites. The statement read, “BookMyShow has no association with any ticket selling/reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Ginsberg or third party individuals for the purpose of reselling of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India. Scalping is strictly condemned and punishable by law in India. We have filed a complaint with the police authorities and will provide complete support to them in the matter. We urge you not to fall victim to these scams. Any tickets bought from unauthorised sources will be at the risk of the consumer and can turn out to be fake tickets. Beware of such scammers.”

The highly anticipated return of Coldplay to India has been met with massive excitement, but also significant frustration among fans. As tickets for Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” went on sale through BookMyShow, fans took to social media to voice their disappointment after struggling to secure seats. Alongside technical difficulties, many were frustrated by the presence of resold tickets at inflated prices on unauthorized platforms. Following the announcement of Coldplay’s India tour dates, which include performances on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, the rush to secure tickets was intense. Eager fans, many of whom have waited for years since Coldplay’s last visit to India in 2016, flocked to BookMyShow to book their seats.

However, overwhelming demand quickly led to server crashes, long waitlists, and disappointment for thousands of fans who found themselves unable to purchase tickets. The demand for hotel rooms near the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has surged for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. Some even have their rooms already booked because of the craze surrounding the upcoming concert. The price has gone as high as 1.42 lakh per night in hotels like Courtyard By Marriott Navi Mumbai, Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel, The Park Navi Mumbai, and The Regenza By Tunga. The Courtyard By Marriott Navi Mumbai is especially in high demand due to being closeby to the concert venue. Not only this, but some videos on social media have also been going viral of the hotel also giving a clear view of the concert venue.



