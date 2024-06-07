Consumers Can File Electricity-Related Complaints During Rains on 'My BEST' App, BEST Assures Timely Redressal

Mumbai: During monsoon, there is a high possibility of power cuts due to waterlogging and traffic congestion at various places. BEST has announced that consumers can file a complaint on the 'My BEST' app and additional staff will be deployed to address complaints promptly. To avoid inconvenience to power consumers, the BEST initiative has been prepared and the control room will be working '24x7'.

To report a power outage, consumers can register their electricity customer number or electricity gauge number. The fuse control telephone numbers are printed on the electricity payment.

The electricity customer number (e.g. 100-026-08900) is printed in the far right corner at the very top of the electricity payment bill. The electricity gauge number is shown at the back of the bill, in the first row of the table in the center. Consumers are expected to have one of these two numbers at the time of filing a complaint. Complaints can be lodged on the MiBest app.

Tips to secure electricity supply during rains

Apply the electric meter box at the height

Build the power meter cabin with cement to protect the power meter and set the layout from rainwater. Build the cabin high above the ground, so that rainwater does not enter it. If the cabin is wooden, secure it properly.

Avoid this

If water is leaking in the cabin, do not touch the set layout without the use of gloves, or insulated platforms. In any case, if lightning or water is dripping, do not touch the street light columns, red distribution pillars on the road, and the power meters in the cabin.

Call to turn off the main switch

Turn off the main power switch in your home during heavy rain or when water starts leaking or entering the power meter cabin. Start the power supply only after the defects in the installation of the power sets are completely removed and the licensed electrical contractor or BEST undertaking employee has assured the safety.

Get an electricity connection from licensed contractors

Check the wiring from the cabin to the home by licensed electrical contractors, as well as the wiring and power sets of the electrical appliances in the home. Use ELCB of the correct rating in the set layout.