Crores Spent on Welfare Grain Bags Bearing PM Modi's Image: Jitendra Awhad's Claim

New Delhi: Crores of people in the country are being given free food grains from ration shops as announced by the Prime Minister. The scheme was devised to assist the poor folk during the pandemic. Even after this, the scheme of providing free food grains to 80 crore people has continued. Recently, the Union Cabinet in its meeting extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another five years. However, the government seems to be spending crores of rupees on the distribution of this free food scheme. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad tweeted about this.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, free food grains are being provided from ration shops. However, crores of rupees are being spent on this grain distribution system. The prime minister's picture has been printed on the bags where food grains are being distributed and the bags cost a lot, according to an RTI reply. NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad took to his Twitter account to share the news. According to him, Rs 12.37 was spent for one bag.

According to an RTI query obtained from food corporation of India-Jaipur, Rajasthan, Rs 13,29,71,454 (1,07,45,168 bags x Rs 12.375) were spent on bags bearing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for distribution of free ration under the central government's Garib Kalyan Yojana. These figures are from only one state, Rajasthan. "Considering the total 28 states and eight Union Territories of India, imagine the crores spent on bags with the image of Modi," Awhad tweeted.

"In the meantime, why do we need bags with Modi's image? On the one hand, it is called poor welfare and on the other hand, unnecessary increased expenditure." Awhad also suggested through Twitter that the same money could have been used to give more food grains or some more people.

Awhad further said, "The hard-earned money of the people is being openly duped and the BJP, is campaigning its election campaign with the people's own money while taking the government's schemes to the people."

Benefit to 81 crore citizens

Following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet has decided to extend the PMGKAY scheme for the next five years with effect from January 1, 2024. This scheme was launched by the central government to help the poor suffering due to the lockdown during the Corona period. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was extended every time for the convenience of the poor. The Modi government's decision to expand the free ration scheme will benefit a total of 81 crore beneficiaries across the country, all of whom will get 5 kg of free food grains.