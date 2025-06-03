CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai Upgrades Facilities for Differently-Abled Passengers with New Toilets, Parking and Ticket Counters

CSMT station of central railway has now become disabled-friendly station as the facilities for disabled passengers are being increased. The railways have increased the toilets, ticket counters and other places in the station, and direction signs in Braille are also being installed. Central Railway stations are being developed under the Amrut Bharat Station Scheme, and facilities for the disabled are also being considered at these stations.

A space has been made available at CSMT station to park vehicles of the disabled, and it has been marked in sky blue to make it identifiable. Their will be special officers from the commercial department who will be appointed as disabled assistants at CSMT station to guide disabled passengers.

These are the special facilities

Railings have been installed in the disabled toilets at important stations of Central Railway for convenience. Also, occupancy lights have been installed. Additional low-height booking counters are being built here. Directional tactile paths are being made to make these ticket counters easily accessible.

Also, special pedestrian bridges and lifts are being set up for them. A total of 170 new buzzers have been installed on the main and harbour lines of Central Railway, and these buzzers are proving useful for visually impaired people to board the disabled coaches.