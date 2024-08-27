Dahi Handi in Mumbai: 106 Govindas Injured During Krishna Janmashtami 2024 Celebrations

The Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai has left 106 participants, known as Govindas, injured while forming human pyramids to break traditional clay pots on Tuesday, August 27. According to the latest reports, 15 of the injured have been admitted to various hospitals, while 17 are receiving treatment at outpatient departments (OPD). The remaining 74 have been treated and discharged.

At J.J. Hospital, 2 Govindas have been discharged. St. George Hospital is treating 4 individuals, with 2 admitted, 1 discharged, and 1 still receiving treatment at the OPD. GT Hospital has discharged 1 person, while Poddar Hospital has treated and discharged 16 Govindas. KEM Hospital is handling 19 cases, with 5 admitted and 14 receiving OPD treatment. Nair Hospital has admitted 1 and discharged 7, and Sion Hospital is providing OPD treatment to 11 individuals.

Read Also | Dahi Handi 2024: 8 Govindas Injured During Janmashtami Festival Celebrations in Thane

Rajawadi Hospital has 8 injured Govindas, with 3 admitted and 5 discharged. Veer Savarkar Hospital has discharged 3, while MT Agrawal Hospital has admitted 1. Kurla Bhabha Hospital has 2 cases, with 1 admitted and 1 discharged. Shatabdi Govandi Hospital and Bandra Bhabha Hospital have discharged 6 and 3 Govindas, respectively. Trauma Care Hospital has admitted 1 and discharged 4, and V N Desai Hospital is providing OPD treatment to 4. MW Desai Hospital and Cooper Hospital have discharged 1 patient each, and BDBA Hospital has discharged 10 individuals. Leelavati Hospital has admitted 1 Govinda.