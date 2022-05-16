Dharavi: 19-year-old gang raped at knifepoint by 2 people, arrested

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old married woman was gang-raped at knifepoint early morning inside her house by 2 accused in Dharavi area of Mumbai. The victim said that the culprits faces were covered to hide identity. The victim says, accused also recorded a video of the whole act.

The police suspected that they hail from the same area. Dharavi Police also checked the CCTVs of the area. Now the police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged gangrape in Dharavi area, said Mumbai Police.

Further investigation is underway.



