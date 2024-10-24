DRI Seizes Nearly 9.5 Kg Gold Worth Rs. 7.69 Crore at Mumbai Airport, Two Arrested

In a major operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai has seized 9,487 grams of smuggled gold, valued at Rs. 7.69 crore, from two passengers at the Mumbai International Airport.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted the two passengers who were travelling on flight IX 1762 from Jaipur to Mumbai. Upon inspection of their baggage, officials found three packages of foreign-origin gold hidden inside. The gold was reportedly smuggled in from the international sector of the flight.

In their voluntary statements, the accused admitted to retrieving the smuggled gold during the flight. Further investigation revealed that both passengers were using fake identities to carry out the smuggling operation.

The gold has been seized and both individuals have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The DRI is conducting further inquiries to uncover the larger network behind the smuggling attempt.

Authorities have ramped up surveillance and checks at airports in recent months in an effort to curb gold smuggling, which has seen a sharp rise.

