Ex Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Calls Akshay Shinde's Death a "Murder in Cold Blood" (Watch Video)

Following the death of Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has condemned the incident, calling it a "murder in cold blood." Shinde was killed in a police encounter on Monday evening during a transport from Taloja Jail to Badlapur.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On the death of Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde after being shot at by police in retaliatory firing in Badlapur, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan says, "He was murdered in cold blood. Nobody will believe that it was an encounter. It is a black day…

"He was murdered in cold blood. Nobody will believe that it was an encounter. It is a black day for Maharashtra Police as once upon a time it had a great reputation. I have demanded an inquiry from the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who was in Mumbai at the same time," he said as quoted by ANI former Maharashtra CM added.

According to reports, Shinde allegedly snatched a gun from a police officer and fired at Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More while being transported in a police van. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, Shinde was shot dead. API More was injured and is currently receiving treatment at Jupiter Hospital.

Initially, it was reported that Shinde attempted suicide by shooting himself with the snatched gun. However, sources later confirmed that he fired at the police, prompting them to return fire in self-defence, which resulted in his death. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the encounter is ongoing.

