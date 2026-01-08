'Feel Ashamed as Mumbaikar': Mahesh Manjrekar Slams Unplanned Development, Says City No Longer Liveable

“When I step out of my house today, I feel ashamed as a Mumbaikar. I feel scared thinking that my children will grow up in this city,” filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar said, expressing deep concern over the current situation of Mumbai. In an exclusive interview with Saamana, Manjrekar strongly criticised the administration over rising pollution levels and deteriorating infrastructure in the city.

Referring to Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 183, Manjrekar said, “When will Mumbai decompose? The city is being suffocated in the name of development. Mumbai is no longer fit for development because there is no space left.” He also highlighted worsening traffic congestion and stressed the need for urgent corrective measures.

Also Read | PMC Election 2026: Stones Pelted at Shiv Sena Leader Pramod Nana Bhangire’s Car During Election Campaigning Near Shreeram Chowk.

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, responding to Manjrekar’s concerns, accused the current government of “unplanned development”. Thackeray said, “The government is moving not at the pace of development, but at the pace of destruction. Roads are being dug up everywhere at the same time. Pollution and dust have increased due to simultaneous construction of metro projects, buildings and roads. Development during our tenure was planned. Mumbaikars pay taxes honestly, but what do they get in return? Roads that do not even lead properly to hospitals. This cannot be called development.”

Manjrekar also revealed that he had shifted to Pune for six months due to overcrowding in Mumbai but returned soon after. However, he warned that the current situation is alarming, adding that carbon dioxide levels in Mumbai are becoming a serious concern even by global standards.