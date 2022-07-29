Fire breaks out on film set in Mumbai, 10 fire engines rushed to spot

A fire broke out on the set of a film set temporarily set up at Chitrakut Maidan in Andheri West, Mumbai. On receiving information about the incident, ten vehicles of the fire brigade have been dispatched to the spot. The fire spread rapidly as most of the items in the movie sets are flammable.

Due to the fire, the whole area is covered with smoke and currently, the information about how many people are stuck on the set and how many people have been rescued is not available. But all efforts are being made to control the fire as soon as possible.

According to preliminary information, the set of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film 'Love Ranjan' was erected at Chitrakut Maidan. A fire broke out when the lighting work started on the set. The shooting of the film was to start from next week. There were two sets of Rajshri film next door. It is being said that a large number of workers were trapped in the fire as the set work was underway.