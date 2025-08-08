Firing at Kapil Sharma's Cafe: Security Beefed Up Outside Actor’s Mumbai Residence In Andheri

Unidentified gunmen once again targeted comedian Kapil Sharma’s international restaurant venture, Kap’s Café, in Surrey, Canada, early Thursday morning. This marks the second firing incident at the eatery within a month. Around 9–10 rounds were discharged, with at least six striking the café’s walls and windows. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, similar to the earlier attack. Several residents alerted police around 4:30 am after hearing gunfire, prompting a swift deployment of patrol units. Authorities are probing the incident while reviewing CCTV footage. The latest attack has sparked concerns in India after a chilling post surfaced online, warning of a “Mumbai next” strike.

The threatening social media post, whose authenticity is under verification, was allegedly made by gangster Goldy Dhillon, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and associate of Goldy Brar. Dhillon not only claimed responsibility for the Canada attack but also warned of a similar strike in Mumbai, claiming the shooters had tried contacting Sharma before firing. In response to the threat, plainclothes police personnel have been stationed outside Sharma’s residence at DLH Enclave in Andheri as a precautionary measure. The shooting comes less than a month after a July 9 incident at the same café, when an assailant wearing a body camera recorded the attack. That assault was claimed by Germany-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi, who cited grievances linked to remarks on Sharma’s comedy show.

In both attacks, the perpetrators filmed the act and posted it on social media, leaving Surrey police struggling for leads. Laddi, a wanted pro-Khalistan militant under India’s NIA radar, alleged that remarks on Nihang Sikhs in Sharma’s show triggered the attacks. Separately, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a warning to Sharma and other Indian-origin businessmen in Canada, telling them to take their “blood money” back to India. Despite the threats, Sharma posted a note of gratitude to Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and officials for visiting the café, stating that the community stands united against violence. The incidents echo previous shootings at Punjabi celebrities’ properties across Canada in recent years.