Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: JP Nadda Attends Ganesh Utsav at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Residence in Mumbai (Watch Video)

BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, joined by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupendra Yadav, participated in Ganesh Utsav celebrations at 'Varsha', the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday.

JP Nadda is in Mumbai on Saturday, September 14, for Ganesh Utsav celebrations. His schedule includes visits to several prominent Ganesh idols across the city. According to reports, at 2:20 p.m., Nadda will visit Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most famous Ganesh idols. This will be followed by a visit to Chintamani Ganesh Mandir in Chinchpokli at 2:40 p.m. He will conclude his tour with a visit to the Bandra West Ganeshotsav Mandal at 3:05 p.m.

Nadda's visit is considered significant in the context of the upcoming state assembly elections, and there is speculation about possible meetings with BJP leaders during his stay.