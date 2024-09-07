Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Morning Aarti and Prayers at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Mark Festival's Start in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Ganesh mandals and countless households in the financial capital are gearing up to celebrate the ten-day Ganesh festival starting on Saturday. Morning aarti and prayers are being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to mark the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Watch:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Morning 'aarti' and prayers being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on #GaneshChaturthi festival. pic.twitter.com/uZIFQijy6h — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

In the past two to three days, many mandals have brought their Ganpati idols through grand processions. The idols will be installed in homes and pandals with rituals on Saturday. Throughout the day, Crawford Market, Lohar Chawl, and Dadar vegetable markets were bustling with shoppers purchasing flowers, sweets, puja materials, and decorations. Streets and bylanes in Lalbaug, Parel, Girgaon, Andheri, Chembur, Fort, and other areas known for their famous Ganapati mandals are already aglow with bright, colorful lights.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Friday, September 6, wished people on the event of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 that the eternal grace of Lord Ganesha remain over Maharashtra. CM also urged people to celebrate Ganesh festival in an eco-friendly way while extending his greetings.