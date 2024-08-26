Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai: Ganpati Mandal Celebrates T20 World Cup 2024 Win with Cricket-Inspired Idol (Watch Video)

As Mumbai prepares for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, devotees are paying tribute to India's recent ICC T20 World Cup 2024 victory by crafting unique idols inspired by the event. The "Lambodar Ganpati Sarvajanik Mandal of Khetwadi" has created an idol depicting Lord Ganesha holding the Indian flag while his mouse, Mooshak Raj, carries the World Cup trophy.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 theme during Ganpati Bappa Aagman in Mumbai

Other pandals in the city are also featuring cricket-themed elements, such as idols holding bats or wearing cricket jerseys. The celebrations reflect Mumbai's deep connection to cricket, with the city being home to many legendary players.

India secured their second T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling final. Batting first, India posted 176/7 and then restricted South Africa to 169/8. This victory marks India as only the third team, after West Indies and England, to clinch the T20 World Cup twice.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 7 this year, is a significant festival for most Indians and is celebrated on a grand scale, especially in Maharashtra. It is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, honouring him as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. The installation of Ganesh idols, elaborate decorations, and community gatherings marks the festival. As a cultural mainstay, Ganesh Chaturthi unites families and communities, making "Bappa Moraya" a perfect accompaniment for this joyous occasion.

