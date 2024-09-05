Ganeshotsav 2024 in Mumbai: Namo Express Train Arranged for Ganesh Devotees From Konkan

In a move to facilitate devotees' travel to the Konkan region for the upcoming Ganpati festival, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha will flag off a special train called the 'Namo Express' from Mumbai's Dadar station. The train, which will run between Dadar and Sawantwadi, is part of the BJP's efforts to ensure a smooth and convenient journey for the lakhs of devotees who travel to their hometowns in the Konkan region during the festival.

Speaking at to the news agency ANI, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, "The arrival of Lord Ganesh is a matter of enthusiasm not only for his devotees in Maharashtra but everywhere. Thousands of people bring Lord Ganesh to their homes. This time, we have arranged a special Modi train for the people of Konkan. This train has been named Namo Express so that Maharashtra and Konkan also move forward at the same pace as the country is moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi."

The Namo Express is one of the special trains arranged by the Maharashtra government for the convenience of devotees. In addition to the trains, the Shinde government has also issued toll-free passes, ensuring that they do not face any difficulties in reaching their destinations.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, falling on September 7, marks the joyous celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth. Devotees across India, including Maharashtra are preparing vibrant pandals, offering prayers, and performing rituals to seek the deity's blessings for wisdom and prosperity. The festival concludes with the grand visarjan, where Ganesha idols are immersed in water amidst chants and music.