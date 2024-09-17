Ganpati Visarjan 2024: BMC Launches Competition for Employees to Promote Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion

In a bid to ensure smooth and eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersion this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a unique competition for its employees. The civic body will reward officers and staff for outstanding management at immersion sites, encouraging better crowd control, cleanliness, and overall efficiency.

Titled the "Best Natural and Artificial Ganesh Immersion Site Competition 2024", the initiative will assess performance across multiple categories, including waste management, lighting, CCTV arrangements, health facilities, restroom cleanliness, and the availability of signboards. The competition aims to create a more organized and environmentally conscious immersion process, while fostering healthy competition between wards.

The BMC has arranged 204 artificial ponds and 69 natural immersion sites across Mumbai for this year's festivities. The competition is part of the corporation's efforts to enhance services at these sites and improve the overall experience for devotees.

The initiative is spearheaded by BMC Commissioner and Administrator Mr. Bhushan Gagrani, with Additional Municipal Commissioner for Eastern Suburbs Dr. Amit Saini overseeing its execution. A senior BMC official states, "The administration has been working diligently for the past six months to ensure that the Ganesh festival is celebrated in an eco-friendly manner. The active participation of BMC officers and employees is key to successfully implementing these measures."

Deputy Commissioner (Zone-2) and Ganeshotsav Coordinator Prashant Saptakale emphasized the importance of competition in driving continuous improvements. "Each ward will participate in this competitive format, ensuring qualitative and progressive changes every year," he said.

The competition will see inspections of both natural and artificial immersion sites by Additional and Deputy Commissioners from each ward. One best-managed natural site and one best artificial site will be selected, with successful employees being honoured for their contributions.

“This initiative reflects the BMC's ongoing commitment to making Ganeshotsav celebrations more efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly, ensuring a positive experience for all participants,” added the official.