Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Over 19,000 Idols Immersed in Mumbai, No Major Incidents Reported

Over 19,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai on Tuesday as devotees across the city and the rest of Maharashtra bid farewell to their beloved elephant-headed deity, marking the conclusion of the state's most cherished festival.

No major untoward incidents were reported in the city during the Ganesh idol immersions, even as processions from several Ganapati Mandals—community groups—made their way to the seashore and lakes amid vibrant dancing, the throwing of red 'gulal' powder, and the beating of 'dhol-tasha' drums late into the night. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, over 19,000 idols were immersed in the sea, lakes, and artificial ponds by 6 pm. Of these, 17,996 were household Ganesh idols, 1,053 belonged to Sarvajanik Mandals, and 127 were idols of Goddess Gauri.

As many as 7,570 idols were immersed in artificial ponds, including 182 Sarvajanik Ganapati idols. The procession of `Lalbaugcha Raja’ Ganesh which like every year drew lakhs of devotees during the 11-day festival had reached Khatav Mill in Byculla around 11 pm on its way to Girgaon `chowpatty’ or beach.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the festivities by performing 'Pushpavrushti' (flower showering) on Ganapati processions at Girgaon Chowpatty late in the evening.

Speaking to the media, Shinde highlighted the increased joy among women in the state, attributing it to his government's Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides eligible women with Rs 1,500 per month. The BMC has provided 204 artificial ponds to prevent pollution of natural water bodies.

Western Railway and Central Railway would be running special late night trains for the convenience of devotees returning home after processions, officials said.