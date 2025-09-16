Ghatkopar LBS Road Accident Update: Critically Injured Man Succumbs to Injuries in Hospital

In tragic in accident, a speeding car lost control and rammed into divider before ramming into a few roadside shops on Saturday morning near LBS road in Ghatkopar. Accident has left three people injured and reportedly the driver who was driving car was under the influence of alcohol. In this incident, a 35-year-old man who was critically injured and was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai last week, has scummed to injuries. The identity of the deceased is yet to be not confirmed yet.

Accident occurred on, September 13 at around 6:15 am, on the LBS Road near Excel Arcade building in Ghatkopar (West). Car was registered in Gujarat and allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol, veered off the road and crashed into the footpath. Accused Bhavika Mohan who was driving the car, was reportedly on her way to drop off her friend Koram Bhanushali and her another friend Aniket Bansode, when she lost control of speeding vehicle. Police arrived and took the injured man to the hospital, where he was declared dead at approximately 11 PM on Sunday, September 14.

Police initially filed a case under sections 281 and 125(A)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as sections 134(A)(B), 184, 185, and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. After the victim's death, they added Section 105 of the BNS, pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.Bhavika Dama-Bhanushali, Koram Bhanushali, and Aniket Bansode, all occupants of the car, were arrested, produced before the court, and remanded to two days of police custody.

Also Read: Thane Double Murder Case: 7 Arrested, Booked Under MCOCA for Killing Two Cousins in Bhiwandi

Eyewitnesses Dhananjay Muluk, Baban Tarte, and Jitendra Pawar have given statements to the police. Bhavika Dama-Bhanushali has reportedly confessed to driving under the influence, and Korum Bhanushali admitted to consuming alcohol.The investigation is ongoing, with police examining forensic evidence from the scene, CCTV footage, and the accused's medical reports.