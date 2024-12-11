Gold Smuggling Bust at Mumbai Airport: DRI Seizes 12.5 kg of Gold, Six Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a significant gold smuggling syndicate operating at Mumbai's international airport. The DRI arrested six individuals, including three airport staff members, in connection with the case. Authorities seized 12.5 kilograms of gold worth ₹9.95 crore from the accused.

According to DRI officials, the syndicate had been operating for several months, involving incoming international passengers collaborating with airport employees to smuggle gold. Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI began monitoring the airport and intercepted two consignments of smuggled gold during their operation.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate was using employees working in the airport's food court to collect gold from international transit passengers and smuggle it outside the airport. During the raid, officials recovered 24 oval-shaped balls of gold dust, concealed in wax and packed in eight bags. The gold, weighing 12.5 kilograms (net weight), was valued at ₹9.95 crore.

The six individuals, including three airport employees and three receivers, were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. A DRI official stated, "With the arrest of six individuals, including three airport staff, we have successfully dismantled a large gold smuggling syndicate operating within the airport premises."

Notably, in the past two days, the DRI Mumbai unit has seized approximately 36 kilograms of smuggled gold, dealing a significant blow to smuggling networks.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DRI had confiscated smuggled gold worth over ₹19 crore and arrested the syndicate’s mastermind. The interrogation of the mastermind provided crucial leads about the network and the involvement of airport staff, which helped the DRI uncover this smuggling operation.

Further investigations are underway to trace other members of the syndicate and identify potential loopholes in airport security.