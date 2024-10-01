Govinda Shooting Incident: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Speaks to Actor, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with Bollywood actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda on Tuesday, October 1. He inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

"CM Eknath Shinde has also given instructions to the hospital authorities to take best care of him and ensure his speedy recovery," said CMO.

CM Eknath Shinde said that he has personally spoke to actor to convey my deep concern about his health condition. The CM said that he and his family will receive all necessary support during this challenging time. "I have personally reached out to Govinda to convey my deep concern about his health condition. On behalf of the government and people of our state, I wish him a swift and complete recovery. I have assured Govinda that he and his family will receive all necessary support during this challenging time," said CM Shinde.

CM Eknath Shinde that we stand united in hoping for his quick return to good health. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. Govinda has been an iconic figure in Indian cinema and has brought joy to millions through his performances. We stand united in hoping for his quick return to good health," he added.

Actor Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while he was getting ready for Kolkata and was putting his licensed gun back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand and the gun went off, hitting his leg. The actor's manager, Shashi Singh, said that his condition is stable and he is still in the hospital.

Few hours after the incident Govinda releases an audio message for their fans. In an audio he thanked the doctor who treated him. He also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their prayers. Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message, "Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers.”