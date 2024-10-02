Mumbai Weather Update: Haze Engulfs City with Poor Air Quality and High Humidity (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 2, 2024 03:25 PM2024-10-02T15:25:15+5:302024-10-02T15:32:01+5:30
A thick layer of haze blanketed multiple areas of Mumbai earlier today, significantly reducing visibility. Visuals from Marine Drive ...
A thick layer of haze blanketed multiple areas of Mumbai earlier today, significantly reducing visibility. Visuals from Marine Drive in the early morning revealed that residents on higher floors experienced near-zero visibility. The city is also grappling with poor air quality and high humidity levels.
Watch:
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of haze was seen engulfing several parts of Mumbai earlier today.— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024
Visuals around Marine Drive, early morning today. pic.twitter.com/zJKfWICh7F
Lonavala❌— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 2, 2024
Thane✅
People staying on higher floors in Mumbai today woke up to 0 visibility! Also Poor AQI & high humidity. Scenes from Thane #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/dwn5GV5wgi
Mumbai kicked off October with a scorching maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius recorded on October 1, even as returning rains impacted Gujarat and Rajasthan. Meteorologist Athreya Shetty indicated that temperatures may dip slightly or stabilize on Wednesday. However, Mumbaikars should brace for a rise in temperatures as the weekend approaches, with a chance of returning rain expected shortly thereafter.
Also Read| Mumbai Weather Update: October Begins with Maximum Temperature of 33.5 Degrees Celsius.
Throughout the month, Mumbai is experiencing particularly intense heat, exacerbated by the city's island geography. The elevated high-pressure air system, due to its depth relative to normal sea level, amplifies the effects of the heat, making conditions even more challenging for residents.Open in app