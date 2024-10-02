Mumbai Weather Update: October Begins with Maximum Temperature of 33.5 Degrees Celsius

Mumbai experienced a sweltering start to October, recording a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius on October 1, while the return rains continued to affect Gujarat and Rajasthan. Meteorologist Athreya Shetty noted that temperatures are expected to drop slightly or remain lower on Wednesday. However, Mumbaikars should prepare for rising temperatures as the weekend approaches, with a possibility of return rain following that period.

The clear skies at night fail to fully dissipate heat, causing humidity to rise alongside increasing temperatures, leading to persistent sweating. This combination affects the quality of life for residents. Throughout the month, the heat is particularly intense in Mumbai, where the situation is exacerbated by the city’s island geography. The high-pressure air system is elevated due to its depth relative to normal sea level, intensifying the impact of the heat.

Also Read| Mumbai Local Train Update: AC Trains on Central Line as Per Sunday Timetable for Gandhi Jayanti.

The maximum temperature was recorded in:

Mulund: 37°C

Ghatkopar: 37°C

Other temperatures included:

Borivali: 35.5°C

Thane: 35.5°C

Byculla: 35°C

Andheri: 33°C

Colaba: 32.8°C

Reasons for Mumbai's Rising Temperatures

Clear Skies

The presence of clear skies allows for greater heat retention.

Increased Ground Heating

With heat reaching the ground more effectively and dry air conditions, temperatures rise.

Humidity Levels

Humidity drops to around 70 percent, contributing to a feeling of increased heat.

Prolonged Heat Exposure

Maximum temperatures typically range between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius, with full heat exposure lasting for 12 hours a day.

Delayed Sea Cooling

The cooling effect of the sea takes longer to reach land as the salty winds from the coast slow down.