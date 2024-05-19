Heatwave Alert: Mumbai's Temperature Set to Exceed 36°C in Coming Days

The temperature in Mumbai on Saturday was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius at the Colaba center and 34.9 degrees Celsius at the Santacruz center. The forecast indicates that the temperature is likely to exceed 36 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted rain accompanied by lightning and thundershowers in some parts of Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Dharshiv, and Parbhani districts on Sunday. Additionally, stormy rain is expected in Vidarbha for the next four to five days from Sunday.

As for the eagerly awaited monsoon, Southwest Monsoon winds are anticipated to enter the Andamans around May 20. Subsequently, monsoon is expected to reach Kerala by May 31. If conditions remain favorable, the Meteorological Department predicts that monsoon will enter Konkan by June 6.