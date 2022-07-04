Heavy rains in Mumbai, IMD warns heavy rainfall for next 3 to 4 hours

Heavy rains may disrupt life in and around Mumbai in the next few days. It has been raining in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Konkan and Western Maharashtra for the last few hours. Apart from this, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned that the rainfall may increase in the next few hours.

Currently, it is raining heavily in Dadar, Sion, Worli and other suburbs of Mumbai. From Thane to Kalyan and Ambernath, it is raining heavily. Navi Mumbai is also experiencing heavy rains and locals are starting about 20 to 30 minutes late. Heavy rains are lashing in Vashi, Belapur, Kharghar and Panvel areas. All of this has caused the city's internal roads to be flooded.

Heavy rains have also started in Konkan and according to the information received, heavy rains have started in Chiplun. In western Maharashtra, Satara and Kolhapur have also received showers.